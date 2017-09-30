Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy Corporation were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 3,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. BidaskClub raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.05.

Shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) opened at 83.92 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.34 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.74 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Duke Energy Corporation had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post $4.60 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Duke Energy Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.64%.

In other Duke Energy Corporation news, EVP Douglas F. Esamann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,316 shares in the company, valued at $4,338,245.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation (Duke Energy) is an energy company. The Company operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Company operates in the United States through its direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment provides retail electric service through the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 7.5 million customers within the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States.

