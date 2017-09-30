Sierra Metals Inc (TSE:SMT) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Sierra Metals Inc alerts:

Shares of Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) traded up 4.30% during trading on Friday, reaching $3.15. 48,326 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $512.50 million. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sierra Metals Inc (SMT) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/sierra-metals-inc-smt-price-target-increased-to-c4-25-by-analysts-at-scotiabank.html.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is focused on the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. The Company’s segments are Peru and Mexico. It has over three producing mining properties. Its Peruvian Operation (Peru) includes the Yauricocha Mine, its near-mine concessions, and exploration and early-stage properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.