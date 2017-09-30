Short Interest in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) Grows By 29.1%

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,382,564 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 4,170,187 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,634,129 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) opened at 19.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. Umpqua Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Umpqua Holdings Corporation had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corporation will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 85,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Umpqua Holdings Corporation

Umpqua Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Umpqua Bank (the Bank) and Umpqua Investments, Inc (Umpqua Investments). It operates through two segments: Community Banking and Home Lending. The Community Banking segment’s principal business focus is the offering of loan and deposit products to business and retail customers in its primary market areas.

