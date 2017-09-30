Short Interest in Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (GNMX) Drops By 26.0%

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 815,238 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 1,101,312 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,425 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMX. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine in the second quarter worth $149,000. Northern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 317.9% during the second quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 106,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 80,675 shares during the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 88.2% during the second quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine by 16.7% during the first quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 97,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) opened at 1.26 on Friday. The company’s market capitalization is $46.76 million. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohns disease.

