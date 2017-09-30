Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for S & U PLC (SUS)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of S & U PLC (LON:SUS) in a research note released on Tuesday.
Separately, Peel Hunt began coverage on S & U PLC in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,610 ($35.10) price target for the company.
S & U PLC (SUS) opened at 2070.00 on Tuesday. S & U PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,870.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 2,550.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,968.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,025.16. The stock’s market cap is GBX 247.63 million.
S & U PLC (LON:SUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 96 ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. S & U PLC had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of GBX 3,756 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that S & U PLC will post $170.50 EPS for the current year.
S & U PLC Company Profile
