Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Halma plc (HLMA)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HLMA. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Halma plc from GBX 1,185 ($15.94) to GBX 1,265 ($17.01) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 925 ($12.44) price target on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays PLC cut Halma plc to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.47) to GBX 1,160 ($15.60) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Halma plc from GBX 1,148 ($15.44) to GBX 1,250 ($16.81) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.24) price target on shares of Halma plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Halma plc has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,106.36 ($14.88).

Halma plc (HLMA) opened at 1120.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,098.51 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,079.86. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 4.24 billion. Halma plc has a 52-week low of GBX 879.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,182.00.

In other Halma plc news, insider Tony Rice bought 9,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,073 ($14.43) per share, with a total value of £99,510.02 ($133,821.97). Also, insider Andrew Williams sold 49,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.73), for a total value of £543,678.45 ($731,143.69).

About Halma plc

Halma plc is involved in the manufacture of a range of products that protect and improve the quality of life for people. The Company operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Medical, and Environmental & Analysis. The Process Safety includes products, which protect assets and people at work, including specialized interlocks, instruments, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring products.

