Seren Capital, Ltd. Sells 153,154 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (RP) Stock

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 153,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $6,115,439.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,025,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,768,277.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seren Capital, Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 14th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 186,246 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $7,487,089.20.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 47,880 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $1,998,032.40.

On Thursday, September 7th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 98,160 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,078,548.00.

On Monday, August 28th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 47,880 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $1,953,025.20.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 95,760 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $3,921,372.00.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 47,880 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $1,887,908.40.

On Thursday, August 10th, Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 95,760 shares of RealPage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $3,732,724.80.

Shares of RealPage, Inc. (RP) opened at 39.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 1.06. RealPage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $43.65.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.02 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post $0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of RealPage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in RealPage by 10.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in RealPage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in RealPage in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc is a provider of technology to the real estate industry, helping owners, managers and investors. The Company’s property management solutions are referred to as Enterprise Resource Planning systems. Its on demand platform provides a single point of access and a repository of real-time lease transaction data, including prospect, renter and property data.

