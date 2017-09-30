Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sensata Technologies B.V., through its subsidiaries, is a supplier of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management solutions. The Company produces a range of sensors and controls for mission critical applications, such as thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, pressure sensors in automotive systems, and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata’s products include pressure sensors, force sensors, position sensors, motor protectors, and thermal and magnetic-hydraulic circuit breakers and switches. It develops solutions for specific customer requirements or applications across automotive, appliance, aircraft, industrial, military, heavy vehicle, heating, air-conditioning, data, telecommunications, recreational vehicle and marine applications. Sensata Technologies B.V. is based in Almelo, the Netherlands. “

Get Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Cowen and Company restated a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an overweight rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) opened at 48.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.09 million. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 8.91%. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/sensata-technologies-holding-n-v-st-cut-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,794,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 134,105 shares of company stock valued at $6,047,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millie Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC now owns 61,695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,337 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,344,000 after acquiring an additional 306,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 106.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,112 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 58,991.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,101,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. by 163.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Sensata Technologies Holding N.V.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and controls. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. It produces a range of sensors and controls for applications, such as pressure sensors in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft, and bimetal current and temperature control devices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.