Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Select Income REIT is a real estate company formed to primarily own and invest in net leased, single tenant properties. It has properties in Oahu, Hawaii and the mainland United States. Select Income REIT is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Get Select Income REIT alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Select Income REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ SIR) traded up 0.09% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,306 shares. Select Income REIT has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Income REIT will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/select-income-reit-sir-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIR. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 32,317 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,953,000 after purchasing an additional 29,183 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Select Income REIT by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

About Select Income REIT

Select Income REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership of properties that include buildings and leased industrial lands that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 121 properties (362 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements) with approximately 44.8 million rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Select Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.