Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) – Research analysts at Seethru Equity issued their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of Net Element in a research note issued on Tuesday. Seethru Equity analyst A. Tandon forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Net Element had a negative net margin of 17.65% and a negative return on equity of 191.07%. The company had revenue of $16.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/seethru-equity-comments-on-net-element-inc-s-fy2017-earnings-nete.html.

Net Element (NETE) opened at 0.8451 on Friday. Net Element has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. The firm’s market cap is $16.06 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Net Element stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of Net Element worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

