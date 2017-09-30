Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dover Corporation (DOV)

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover Corporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.14. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover Corporation in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dover Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their target price on shares of Dover Corporation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Dover Corporation in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.15.

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE DOV) opened at 91.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.19. Dover Corporation has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $92.74.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Dover Corporation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dover Corporation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,549,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,596,000 after acquiring an additional 370,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dover Corporation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,314,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,412,000 after acquiring an additional 389,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Dover Corporation by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,446,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $517,953,000 after acquiring an additional 553,136 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dover Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,599,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,176,000 after acquiring an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover Corporation by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,962,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,069,000 after acquiring an additional 511,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael B. Stubbs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $2,176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,344 shares in the company, valued at $23,965,941.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Dover Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Dover Corporation’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer delivering equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions and support services. The Company’s segments include Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Company’s Energy segment is a provider of solutions and services for production and processing of fuels around the world.

