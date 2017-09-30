Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) by 1,550.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 824,400 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Sealed Air Corporation worth $39,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sealed Air Corporation by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air Corporation by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Sealed Air Corporation by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Sealed Air Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sealed Air Corporation (SEE) Position Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/sealed-air-corporation-see-position-boosted-by-balyasny-asset-management-llc.html.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. set a $48.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sealed Air Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Sealed Air Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE SEE) traded down 0.51% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.72. 2,739,311 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $44.40. Sealed Air Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $50.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sealed Air Corporation had a return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corporation will post $1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Sealed Air Corporation’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence R. Codey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $150,185.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sealed Air Corporation Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

