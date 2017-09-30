Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Seadrill Ltd (NASDAQ:SDRL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.35. Seadrill shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 4,632,203 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seadrill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Get Seadrill Ltd alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average is $0.60. The company’s market cap is $176.56 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 2.1% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 396,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seadrill in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 2,004.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,597,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,556 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 36.3% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,089,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Seadrill by 23.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,128,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,977 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/seadrill-ltd-sdrl-shares-gap-down-to-0-35.html.

About Seadrill

Seadrill Limited is an offshore drilling contractor providing offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s primary business is the ownership and operation of drillships, semi-submersible rigs and jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-, mid-, deep-, and ultra deepwater areas, and in benign and harsh environments.

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.