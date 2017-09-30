Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (SMG) Holdings Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMG. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $3,019,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,759,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,202,687.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Hagedorn sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,859 shares of company stock worth $24,364,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research raised Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE SMG) opened at 97.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.14. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $81.48 and a 12 month high of $99.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The) had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post $4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (The)’s payout ratio is 55.64%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (Scotts Miracle-Gro) is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products. The Company’s segments include Global Consumer. In North America, its brands include Scotts and Turf Builder lawn and grass seed products; Miracle-Gro, Nature’s Care, Scotts, LiquaFeed and Osmocote gardening and landscape products; and Ortho, Roundup, Home Defense and Tomcat branded insect control, weed control and rodent control products.

