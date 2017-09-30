Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (SALT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of dry bulk commodities. The company’s vessels consist of Ultramax, Kamsarmax and Capesize. It operates shipyards in Japan, China and Romania. Scorpio Bulkers Inc. is based in MONACO. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Bulkers has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.36.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) traded down 6.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.05. 617,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s market cap is $506.22 million. Scorpio Bulkers has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 72.87%. The company had revenue of $37.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post ($0.68) EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Bulkers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALT. Evermore Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 32.3% during the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,370,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,498 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $5,233,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $3,719,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 72.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 912,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the first quarter worth $2,489,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Bulkers

Scorpio Bulkers Inc is a shipping company. The Company owns and operates newbuilding drybulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications and carrying capacities of greater than 30,000 deadweight tons (dwt). The Company operates through two segments: Kamsarmax and Ultramax. Its Kamsarmax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 77,500 DWT to 98,700 DWT.

