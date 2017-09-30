Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) Receives $81.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Science Applications International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Science Applications International Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International Corp in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Science Applications International Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 5,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Corp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) traded up 0.22% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. 308,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $89.87.

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Science Applications International Corp had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post $3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Corp Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. The Company provides its services primarily to the United States Government, including the Department of Defense (DoD), the intelligence community and federal civilian agencies.

