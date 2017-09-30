Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Purchases 178,225 Shares of KBR, Inc. (KBR)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 749,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,225 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.52% of KBR worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of KBR by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,516,406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186,349 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 7,264.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,724,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,538,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,521,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,176,000 after purchasing an additional 505,102 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KBR by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,115,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,881,000 after purchasing an additional 970,602 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KBR by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,590,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,307 shares during the period. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. BidaskClub raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. TheStreet raised KBR from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $20.00 price target on KBR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. KBR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) opened at 17.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18. KBR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The firm’s market cap is $2.50 billion.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post $1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.00%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc is a provider of professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. The Company operates through business segments, including Technology & Consulting (T&C), Engineering & Construction (E&C), Government Services (GS), Non-strategic Business and Other.

