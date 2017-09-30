Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Inogen, Inc (INGN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INGN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Inogen by 36.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Inogen by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Inogen by 13.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co upped their price objective on Inogen to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Inogen, Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) opened at 95.10 on Friday. Inogen, Inc has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $105.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. Inogen had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc will post $1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Inogen news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 2,500 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $243,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 14,000 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,301,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,831.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,667 shares of company stock worth $5,602,976 in the last ninety days. 5.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inogen

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The Company’s Inogen One systems concentrate the air around the patient to offer a single source of supplemental oxygen anytime, anywhere with a portable device.

