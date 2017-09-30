Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 204,800.0% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.4% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $52.00 price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) opened at 33.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05). The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post $3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 8.77%.

In other The Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, insider Jean Claude Kihn sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $243,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,411,849.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $221,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,765.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,251 shares of company stock valued at $480,041. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/schroder-investment-management-group-buys-new-position-in-the-goodyear-tire-rubber-company-gt.html.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer of tires. The Company operates through three segments. The Americas segment develops, manufactures, distributes and sells tires and related products and services in North, Central and South America, and sells tires to various export markets. The Americas segment manufactures and sells tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, earthmoving, mining and industrial equipment, aircraft and for various other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.