Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires New Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 32,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,593,000 after buying an additional 40,385 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,769,000 after buying an additional 68,565 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Raven Industries by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Marc E. Lebaron acquired 1,457 shares of Raven Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $40,140.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $95,240.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RAVN. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Raven Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) opened at 32.40 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc is a diversified technology company providing a range of products to customers within the industrial, agricultural, energy, construction and defense markets. The Company operates through three segments: Applied Technology Division (Applied Technology), Engineered Films Division (Engineered Films) and Aerostar Division (Aerostar).

