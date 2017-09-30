Schlumberger N.V. (SLB) Position Lessened by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger N.V. were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,400,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,655,994,000 after purchasing an additional 769,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,666,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,673,000 after purchasing an additional 477,006 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 12,214,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,974,000 after purchasing an additional 655,694 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,326,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $650,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger N.V. by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,857,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,127 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger N.V. news, Director Helge Lund bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $186,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $513,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SLB. UBS AG set a $90.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger N.V. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $92.00) on shares of Schlumberger N.V. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schlumberger N.V. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger N.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

Shares of Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) traded up 0.87% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. 6,559,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 549.29 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average is $70.30. Schlumberger N.V. has a 12 month low of $62.56 and a 12 month high of $87.84.

Schlumberger N.V. (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Schlumberger N.V. had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger N.V. will post $1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Schlumberger N.V.’s payout ratio is 1,538.58%.

Schlumberger N.V. Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

