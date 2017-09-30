Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Receives $16.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BidaskClub raised Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (SC) traded up 0.65% on Wednesday, hitting $15.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,993,799 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90. Santander Consumer USA Holdings has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Santander Consumer USA Holdings had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.40%. Santander Consumer USA Holdings’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 40.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings during the second quarter worth about $133,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 7.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings by 134.9% during the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 11,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is the holding company for Santander Consumer USA Inc, and subsidiaries, a consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third party servicing. The Company operates through Consumer Finance segment. Its Consumer Finance business is focused on vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and marine vehicles.

