Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Sanmina Corporation were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Sanmina Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $401,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sanmina Corporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sanmina Corporation by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 75,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sanmina Corporation by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 758,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 375,871 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Sanmina Corporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 203,968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanmina Corporation news, VP Robert K. Eulau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,125,600 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) opened at 37.15 on Friday. Sanmina Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Sanmina Corporation had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corporation will post $3.01 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 77% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sanmina Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sanmina Corporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Sanmina Corporation

Sanmina Corporation is a provider of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. The Company provides its offerings primarily to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including communications networks, storage, industrial, defense and aerospace, medical and energy.

