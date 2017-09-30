Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3) a €150.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €150.00 ($178.57) target price on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €213.00 ($253.57) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €174.00 ($207.14) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc set a €175.00 ($208.33) price objective on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €160.43 ($190.99).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3) opened at 137.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of €69.00 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €110.78 and a one year high of €156.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €130.12 and its 200 day moving average price is €136.04.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and genuine parts.

