Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH) Holdings Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3,189.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,793,210 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Sally Beauty Holdings worth $37,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings by 13,327.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,424,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,521,000 after buying an additional 11,339,645 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings during the second quarter worth about $24,431,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings by 24.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,057,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,657,000 after buying an additional 1,200,950 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings during the first quarter worth about $22,661,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings by 152.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,926,000 after buying an additional 1,092,202 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $76,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,753.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 172,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,519.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $606,555. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE SBH) traded down 2.39% on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,123 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Sally Beauty Holdings (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Sally Beauty Holdings had a negative return on equity of 80.60% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post $1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 40.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SBH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price target on Sally Beauty Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Sally Beauty Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with operations primarily in North America, South America and Europe. The Company operates through two business segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). Sally Beauty Supply is a domestic and international chain of cash and carry retail stores, which offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

