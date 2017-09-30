Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Receives $101.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and forty-six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $101.94.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce.com in a report on Monday, July 31st. Vetr downgraded Salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.77 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on Salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities set a $105.00 price objective on Salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,195,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,940,795,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total value of $699,312.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,420.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 577,032 shares of company stock valued at $52,745,027. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,247 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 124,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 60,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 911,249 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $78,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its position in Salesforce.com by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 23,394 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) traded up 0.89% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 4,629,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.31. The stock’s market capitalization is $67.14 billion.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com will post $1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

