Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Position Maintained by Miles Capital Inc.

Miles Capital Inc. held its stake in shares of Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock at the end of the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce.com were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 16,741.4% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 4,884 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 8.1% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 254,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 242.9% during the second quarter. Lee Capital Management LP now owns 24,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce.com by 76.5% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,738,144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.52.

In other news, insider Cynthia G. Robbins sold 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.80, for a total value of $179,196.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 8,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.12, for a total transaction of $699,312.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,348,420.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,032 shares of company stock valued at $52,745,027. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE CRM) traded up 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.42. 4,629,741 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is $67.14 billion. Salesforce.com Inc has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $98.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average is $88.31.

Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce.com Inc will post $1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, inc. is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

