Ryerson Holding Corporation (RYI) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News stories about Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ryerson Holding Corporation earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.6008016780788 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE RYI) traded up 14.21% on Friday, reaching $10.85. 792,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Ryerson Holding Corporation has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.36 million, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 2.11.

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). Ryerson Holding Corporation had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $875.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Corporation will post $0.97 EPS for the current year.

RYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ryerson Holding Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson Holding Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.15.

In related news, insider Michael Burbach acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,800 shares in the company, valued at $491,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,950 shares of company stock worth $130,716. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation is a service center company for carbon and stainless steel, as well as aluminum. The Company operates through metal service centers segment. In addition to providing a range of flat and long metals products, it offers various value-added processing and fabrication services, such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius and beveling to process materials to a specified thickness, length, width, shape and surface quality pursuant to specific customer orders.

