Royalty North Partners Ltd (RNP) Director Acquires C$21,190.00 in Stock

Royalty North Partners Ltd (TSE:RNP) Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 163,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$21,190.00.

Nolan Allan Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Nolan Allan Watson purchased 24,500 shares of Royalty North Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$3,185.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Nolan Allan Watson purchased 139,500 shares of Royalty North Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$18,135.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Nolan Allan Watson purchased 173,000 shares of Royalty North Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$22,490.00.

Royalty North Partners Company Profile

