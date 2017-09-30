Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on October 20th

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Royal Gold has raised its dividend by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Royal Gold has a payout ratio of 64.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Gold to earn $1.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) opened at 86.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.51 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average is $78.29. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $60.21 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.72 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post $1.80 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 28,805 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,485,295.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $115,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,845 shares of company stock valued at $9,306,508. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $82.50 to $92.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

