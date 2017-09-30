Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT) Insider Sells £7,000 in Stock

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (LON:RDT) insider Charles Clark sold 100,000 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09), for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,413.66).

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC (RDT) opened at 6.875 on Friday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 12.93 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.79. Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 4.38 and a 1-year high of GBX 11.24.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/rosslyn-data-technologies-plc-rdt-insider-sells-7000-in-stock.html.

Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development and provision of data analytics software. The Company also offers management services. The Company offers RAPid cloud analytics platform, which is designed for decision-makers. RAPid extracts, combines and synchronizes data from number of sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosslyn Data Technologies PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.