Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Trading Up 2.6%

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)’s share price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 884.50 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.89). Approximately 3,395,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,932,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 861.50 ($11.59).
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RR shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 570 ($7.67) to GBX 790 ($10.62) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,137 ($15.29) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.49) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 790.50 ($10.63).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 866.63. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 16.27 billion.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.
In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Beverly Goulet purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 885 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.50 ($50,581.63). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £985.32 ($1,325.07). Insiders acquired 4,757 shares of company stock worth $4,222,143 over the last quarter.
About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC
