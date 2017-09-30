Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Trading Up 2.6%

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)’s share price was up 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 884.50 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 884 ($11.89). Approximately 3,395,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,932,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 861.50 ($11.59).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RR shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 570 ($7.67) to GBX 790 ($10.62) and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.94) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,137 ($15.29) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 780 ($10.49) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 790.50 ($10.63).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 866.63. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 16.27 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Beverly Goulet purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 885 ($11.90) per share, for a total transaction of £37,612.50 ($50,581.63). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 966 ($12.99) per share, for a total transaction of £985.32 ($1,325.07). Insiders acquired 4,757 shares of company stock worth $4,222,143 over the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (RR) Trading Up 2.6%” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/rolls-royce-holding-plc-rr-trading-up-2-6.html.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.