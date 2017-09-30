Rogers Communication, Inc. (RCI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,706 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communication were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RCI. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 41.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,493,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,001,000 after buying an additional 1,314,087 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communication in the second quarter worth $21,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,799,123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,877,000 after buying an additional 343,169 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 65.1% in the second quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 855,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,347,000 after buying an additional 337,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Rogers Communication by 317.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 401,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,950,000 after buying an additional 305,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rogers Communication from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers Communication from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of Rogers Communication, Inc. (NYSE:RCI) opened at 51.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.59. Rogers Communication, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Rogers Communication had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 7.42%. Rogers Communication’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Rogers Communication, Inc. will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Rogers Communication’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.03%.

Rogers Communication Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc is a communications and media company. The Company provides wireless communications services, and cable television, Internet, information technology (IT) and telephony services to consumers and businesses. Its segments include Wireless, Cable, Business Solutions and Media. The Wireless segment is engaged in wireless telecommunications operations for Canadian consumers and businesses.

