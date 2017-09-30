Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) Holdings Trimmed by Virtu KCG Holdings LLC

Virtu KCG Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE ROK) opened at 178.21 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $179.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average is $160.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 40.71%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post $6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 1,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $293,013.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,700.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $301,800.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,825 shares of company stock worth $10,917,484. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $134.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.27.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

