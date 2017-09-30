RMR Group (RMR) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Headlines about RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. RMR Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1378822436671 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $72.00 target price on RMR Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get RMR Group Inc alerts:

Shares of RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) opened at 51.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.86. RMR Group has a 52 week low of $33.90 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.56.

RMR Group (NYSE:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). RMR Group had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that RMR Group will post $2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/rmr-group-rmr-given-daily-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-18.html.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business is primarily conducted by its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC (RMR LLC). The Company’s segments include RMR LLC and All Other Operations. RMR LLC manages a portfolio of publicly owned real estate and real estate related businesses. RMR LLC manages Government Properties Income Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns properties that are leased to government tenants; Hospitality Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns hotels and travel centers; Select Income REIT, an REIT that primarily owns properties leased to single tenants across the United States and leased lands in Hawaii, and Senior Housing Properties Trust, an REIT that primarily owns senior living communities and medical office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for RMR Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMR Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.