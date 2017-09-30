Riverhead Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ MMSI) opened at 42.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.57. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post $1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard W. Edelman sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,194,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 3,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $127,377.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,750 shares in the company, valued at $276,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,106 shares of company stock worth $2,772,344. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

