Riverhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 797 Shares of Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)

Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jack In The Box were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 1.5% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 32,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 215.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,796,000 after purchasing an additional 151,164 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Jack In The Box in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 9.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 31,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack In The Box by 3.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JACK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jack In The Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack In The Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jack In The Box from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Jack In The Box in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.85.

Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) opened at 101.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.59. Jack In The Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $113.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36.

Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). Jack In The Box had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Jack In The Box Inc. will post $4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Jack In The Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

About Jack In The Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

