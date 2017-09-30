Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RTTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

RTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Ritter Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. KCG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 259.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 76,046 shares during the quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritter Pharmaceuticals (RTTR) traded down 29.31% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,178,142 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.16 million. Ritter Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Ritter Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.42) EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritter Pharmaceuticals

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. The Company’s segment is focusing on the development and commercialization of RP-G28. The Company conducts human gut health research by exploring metabolic capacity of the gut microbiota and translating the functionality of prebiotic-based therapeutics into applications intended to have impact on a patient’s health.

