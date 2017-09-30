Ring Energy (REI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,007,532 shares, a decline of 1.1% from the August 31st total of 6,073,493 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,993 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days.

REI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $20.00 target price on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of Ring Energy (NYSE REI) opened at 14.49 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $784.56 million. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28.

Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Analysts expect that Ring Energy will post $0.19 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and Kansas, the United States. As of December 31, 2016, its proved reserves consisted of approximately 27.7 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company also owns interests in 32,663 net developed and undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, and 20,490 net developed and undeveloped acres in Reeves and Culberson counties, Texas; and 14,549 net developed and undeveloped acres in Kansas.

