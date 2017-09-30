Richard Fortin Acquires 4,000 Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA) Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Richard Fortin bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,600.00.

Richard Fortin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

On Monday, September 25th, Richard Fortin bought 1,900 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,238.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Richard Fortin bought 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$235,160.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Richard Fortin bought 2,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,520.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Richard Fortin bought 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$57.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$289,500.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) opened at 60.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $45.11 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/richard-fortin-acquires-4000-shares-of-national-bank-of-canada-na-stock.html.

Several brokerages recently commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.75.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.