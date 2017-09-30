Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Ultra Clean Holdings worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, ARP Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. alerts:

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ultra Clean Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/30/rhumbline-advisers-lowers-stake-in-ultra-clean-holdings-inc-uctt.html.

In related news, SVP David Speirs sold 19,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $457,457.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,131.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Brumm sold 20,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $468,699.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,956.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,662 shares of company stock worth $1,158,684. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) opened at 30.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.51. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $30.92.

Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.92 million. Ultra Clean Holdings had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.16%. Ultra Clean Holdings’s revenue was up 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacture of production tools, modules and subsystems the semiconductor capital equipment industry. The Company’s products include precision robotic solutions; gas delivery systems; a range of industrial and automation production equipment products; subsystems that includes wafer cleaning sub-systems, chemical delivery modules, top-plate assemblies, frame assemblies, and process modules.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.