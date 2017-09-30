Rhumbline Advisers Has $721,000 Stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (KERX)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,436 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 106,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX) opened at 7.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $8.38. The company’s market capitalization is $843.13 million.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.60). Keryx Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 431.89% and a negative return on equity of 2,902.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($1.23) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KERX shares. ValuEngine lowered Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Cowen and Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.48.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of medicines for people with renal disease. The Company is engaged in the manufacture, development and commercialization of products for use in treating human diseases. Its marketed product, Auryxia (ferric citrate), which is an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine is approved in the United States for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.

