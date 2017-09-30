Reviewing York Water (YORW) and Middlesex Water (MSEX)

York Water (NASDAQ: YORW) and Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares York Water and Middlesex Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets York Water 23.95% 10.26% 3.62% Middlesex Water 16.46% 9.95% 3.50%

Dividends

York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. York Water pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlesex Water pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Middlesex Water is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

York Water has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlesex Water has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of York Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of York Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for York Water and Middlesex Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score York Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Middlesex Water 0 1 0 0 2.00

Middlesex Water has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.69%. Given Middlesex Water’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Middlesex Water is more favorable than York Water.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares York Water and Middlesex Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio York Water $48.03 million 9.07 $28.97 million $0.93 36.45 Middlesex Water $132.75 million 4.83 $52.96 million $1.33 29.53

Middlesex Water has higher revenue and earnings than York Water. Middlesex Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than York Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Middlesex Water beats York Water on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About York Water

The York Water Company is an investor-owned water utility in the United States. The primary business of the Company is to impound, purify to meet or exceed safe drinking water standards and distribute water. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned and operated three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems. As of December 31, 2016, it operated within its territory, which covered 39 municipalities within York County, Pennsylvania and nine municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. Its two wastewater treatment facilities are located in East Manchester and Lower Windsor Townships. It provides sewer billing services. It has a service line protection program, which allows customers to pay a fixed monthly fee, and it will repair or replace damaged customer service lines. As of December 31, 2016, it obtained the bulk of its water supply from both the South Branch and East Branch of the Codorus Creek, which together had a daily flow of 73 million gallons.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company is a water utility company. The Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems in New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The Company also operates water and wastewater systems under contract on behalf of municipal and private clients in New Jersey and Delaware. The Company’s segments include Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment is engaged in the business of collecting, treating and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania. The Non-Regulated segment primarily consists of non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Middlesex System treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes.

