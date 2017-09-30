Reviewing Sabra Healthcare REIT (SBRA) and Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Sabra Healthcare REIT (NASDAQ: SBRA) and Global Medical REIT (NASDAQ:GMRE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sabra Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Healthcare REIT 34.99% 8.72% 3.90% Global Medical REIT -8.39% -1.53% -0.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sabra Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Healthcare REIT N/A N/A N/A $1.18 18.59 Global Medical REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sabra Healthcare REIT and Global Medical REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Healthcare REIT 1 4 3 0 2.25 Global Medical REIT 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sabra Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 13.38%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 20.64%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Sabra Healthcare REIT.

Dividends

Sabra Healthcare REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Global Medical REIT does not pay a dividend. Sabra Healthcare REIT pays out 122.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.3% of Sabra Healthcare REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Sabra Healthcare REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sabra Healthcare REIT beats Global Medical REIT on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The Company’s segment includes investments in healthcare-related real estate properties. The Company’s primary business consists of acquiring, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s investment portfolio consisted of 183 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of 97 skilled nursing/transitional care facilities, 85 senior housing facilities, and one acute care hospital); 10 investments in loans receivable (consisting of four mortgage loans, one construction loan, one mezzanine loan, three pre-development loans and one debtor-in-possession (DIP) loan) and 12 preferred equity investments. It has properties located in New Hampshire, Texas, Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Maryland and Nebraska, among others.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is engaged primarily in the acquisition of licensed, purpose-built healthcare facilities and the leasing of these facilities to clinical operators with market share. The Company’s strategy is to produce increasing, reliable rental revenue by expanding its portfolio, and leasing its healthcare facilities to market operators under long-term triple-net leases.

