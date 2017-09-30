Reviewing Ruckus Wireless (RKUS) and Superconductor Technologies (SCON)

Ruckus Wireless (NYSE: RKUS) and Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) are both telecommunications services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ruckus Wireless and Superconductor Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruckus Wireless N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Superconductor Technologies $39,999.00 275.89 -$8.69 million ($2.04) -0.50

Ruckus Wireless has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ruckus Wireless and Superconductor Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruckus Wireless -0.92% -1.17% -0.88% Superconductor Technologies -26,445.00% -99.84% -90.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ruckus Wireless and Superconductor Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruckus Wireless 0 0 0 0 N/A Superconductor Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Superconductor Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.26%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than Ruckus Wireless.

Summary

Superconductor Technologies beats Ruckus Wireless on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ruckus Wireless Company Profile

Ruckus Wireless, Inc. is a supplier of advanced (Wi-Fi) solutions. The Company’s solutions, which it call Smart Wi-Fi, are used by service providers and enterprises to solve a range of network capacity, coverage and reliability challenges associated with wireless traffic demands. It operates through selling controllers and access points along with related software and services segment. The Company markets and sells its products and technology through a network of channel partners to a variety of service providers and enterprises around the world. Its Smart Wi-Fi solutions offer features and functionality, such as enhanced reliability, extended range and scalability. Its products include controllers, indoor and outdoor access points, wireless bridges, controller software platforms, software management solutions, including reporting and analytics, and Wi-Fi-related cloud services, such as location-based positioning, and certificate-based security and on-boarding of Wi-Fi devices.

Superconductor Technologies Company Profile

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment. The Company develops products for the utility and telecommunications industries. The Company offers family of products, including SuperLink, which combines a specialized filter using HTS technology with a cryogenic cooler and a low-noise amplifier; AmpLink, which provides duplexing and uplink enhancement for personal communications service (PCS) and advanced wireless services (AWS) base stations, and SuperPlex, which provides a line of multiplexing solutions to reduce the need for additional antennas and coaxial cable feed lines, while providing functionality in both the 850 megahertz (MHz) cellular band and the 1,900 MHz PCS band.

