Reviewing Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) & Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

Ladder Capital Corp (NASDAQ: LADR) and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ladder Capital Corp and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ladder Capital Corp 15.32% 3.93% 0.89% Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 45.06% 7.07% 2.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ladder Capital Corp and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ladder Capital Corp 0 1 5 0 2.83 Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation 1 2 3 0 2.33

Ladder Capital Corp presently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 13.69%. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a consensus target price of $14.31, suggesting a potential upside of 7.53%. Given Ladder Capital Corp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital Corp is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Ladder Capital Corp does not pay a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation pays out 77.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ladder Capital Corp and Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ladder Capital Corp $325.34 million 3.64 N/A N/A N/A Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $45.12 million 8.42 $39.98 million $1.40 9.51

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Ladder Capital Corp.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation beats Ladder Capital Corp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ladder Capital Corp

Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company’s segments include loans, securities, real estate and corporate/other. The loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment (balance sheet loans) and mortgage loan receivables held for sale (conduit loans). The securities segment consists of all of its activities related to commercial real estate securities, which include investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and United States Agency Securities. The real estate segment includes net leased properties, office buildings, a warehouse and condominium units. The Corporate/other segment includes the Company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities and operating expenses. The Company invests primarily in loans, securities and other interests in the United States commercial real estate, with a focus on senior secured assets.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company is primarily engaged in originating and investing in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments. The Company operates through principal lending segment. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other CRE investment opportunities, including commercial mortgage-backed securities. These investments are generally held for investment and are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self-storage and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests therein. Through the Company’s manager, Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC, it has investment professionals located across the United States and Europe who directly source loan opportunities for the Company with owners, operators and sponsors of CRE properties.

