Reviewing EXCO Resources NL (XCO) & Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM)

EXCO Resources NL (NYSE: XCO) and Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of EXCO Resources NL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EXCO Resources NL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EXCO Resources NL has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EXCO Resources NL and Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXCO Resources NL 47.81% N/A -2.58% Black Stone Minerals, L.P. 22.71% 12.67% 7.72%

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. EXCO Resources NL does not pay a dividend. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. pays out 150.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EXCO Resources NL has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EXCO Resources NL and Black Stone Minerals, L.P., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXCO Resources NL 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals, L.P. 0 1 3 0 2.75

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is more favorable than EXCO Resources NL.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EXCO Resources NL and Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXCO Resources NL $303.66 million 0.09 $104.21 million $7.42 0.18 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. $332.04 million 10.24 $267.20 million $0.83 20.89

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has higher revenue and earnings than EXCO Resources NL. EXCO Resources NL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, L.P., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. beats EXCO Resources NL on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXCO Resources NL Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc. (EXCO) is an oil and natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, acquisition, development and production of onshore United States oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays. The Company’s principal operations are conducted in certain United States oil and natural gas areas, including Texas, Louisiana and the Appalachia region. The Company holds acreage positions in approximately three shale plays in the United States, including East Texas and North Louisiana, South Texas and Appalachia. In East Texas and North Louisiana, the Company holds approximately 83,800 net acres in the Haynesville and Bossier shales. In South Texas, it holds approximately 65,800 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale. In Appalachia, the Company holds approximately 137,400 net acres prospective in the Marcellus shale.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is an owner of oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The Company’s principal business is maximizing the value of its existing portfolio of mineral and royalty assets through active management and expanding its asset base through acquisitions of additional mineral and royalty interests. As of December 31, 2016, it owned mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, with an average 45.7% ownership interest in that acreage. As of December 31, 2016, it also owned nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres. As of December 31, 2016, these non-cost-bearing interests, which it referred to collectively as its mineral and royalty interests, included ownership in 50,000 producing wells. As of December 31, 2016, its mineral and royalty interests were located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

