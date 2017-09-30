Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 5,887 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $57,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $135,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 237.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 18.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 5.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE LLY) opened at 85.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $86.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 28.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post $4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.27.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 180,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $14,590,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,865,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,040,562,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 590,000 shares of company stock worth $48,551,300. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company is engaged in drug manufacturing business. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and markets products in two segments: human pharmaceutical products and animal health products. The Company’s human pharmaceutical business segment sells medicines, which are discovered or developed by its scientists.

