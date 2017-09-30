Retail Properties of America, Inc. (RPAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE RPAI) traded down 0.15% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.13. 1,051,721 shares of the stock were exchanged. Retail Properties of America has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $17.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.81 million. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post $0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1656 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.50%.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $65,096.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,466.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 3.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates shopping centers located in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 156 retail operating properties representing 25,832,000 square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). Its retail operating portfolio includes neighborhood and community centers, power centers, and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties.

