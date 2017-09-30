Resolute Energy Corporation (REN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resolute Energy Corporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.08. Resolute Energy Corporation posted earnings of ($1.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 128%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resolute Energy Corporation will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Resolute Energy Corporation.

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $71.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Resolute Energy Corporation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Imperial Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Resolute Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) assumed coverage on shares of Resolute Energy Corporation in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resolute Energy Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Resolute Energy Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Resolute Energy Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.99.

Shares of Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE REN) traded down 2.66% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.69. 624,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Resolute Energy Corporation has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock’s market cap is $654.87 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.

In other news, Director James E. Duffy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $76,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Resolute Energy Corporation by 189.3% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 286,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Resolute Energy Corporation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,079 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Resolute Energy Corporation by 597.4% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in Resolute Energy Corporation by 51.4% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 80,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Resolute Energy Corporation by 82.2% during the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 746,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after purchasing an additional 336,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Energy Corporation Company Profile

Resolute Energy Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation, development, exploration for and acquisition of oil and gas properties. The Company’s assets are located primarily in the Delaware Basin in west Texas (the Permian Properties or Permian Basin Properties) and Aneth Field located in the Paradox Basin in southeast Utah (the Aneth Field Properties or Aneth Field).

